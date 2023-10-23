With the Minnesota Vikings playing the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), is Alexander Mattison a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Alexander Mattison score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: -125 (Bet $12.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Mattison's team-high 320 rushing yards (53.3 per game) have come on 82 carries.

Mattison has tacked on 18 catches for 104 yards (17.3 per game) and two receiving touchdowns.

In six games, Mattison has not scored a rushing touchdown.

He has grabbed two touchdown catches this year in six games, one apiece on two occasions.

Alexander Mattison Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 11 34 0 3 10 1 Week 2 @Eagles 8 28 0 3 11 0 Week 3 Chargers 20 93 0 5 32 0 Week 4 @Panthers 17 95 0 1 3 0 Week 5 Chiefs 8 26 0 2 20 1 Week 6 @Bears 18 44 0 4 28 0

