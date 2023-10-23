The Houston Astros host the Texas Rangers in a decisive Game 7 of the ALCS, at 8:03 PM ET on Monday.

The Astros will give the nod to Cristian Javier (10-5, 4.56 ERA) against the Rangers and Max Scherzer (13-6, 3.77 ERA).

Astros vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, October 23, 2023

Time: 8:03 PM ET

TV: FOX

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Minute Maid Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (10-5, 4.56 ERA) vs Scherzer - TEX (13-6, 3.77 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier

The Astros will send Javier (10-5) to the mound for his 32nd start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Texas Rangers on Thursday.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.56 and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .234 in 31 games this season.

He has 11 quality starts in 31 chances this season.

Javier has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 31 chances this season.

Cristian Javier vs. Rangers

The Rangers rank second in MLB with a .263 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks third in the league (.452) and 233 home runs.

The Rangers have gone 12-for-43 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI in two games against the right-hander this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Scherzer

Scherzer (13-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 28th of the season.

In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw four innings against the Houston Astros, allowing five earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 39-year-old has an ERA of 3.77, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 27 games this season. Opponents have a .221 batting average against him.

Scherzer heads into this outing with 14 quality starts under his belt this year.

Scherzer enters the matchup with 22 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has had seven appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Max Scherzer vs. Astros

The opposing Astros offense has the sixth-ranked slugging percentage (.437) and ranks seventh in home runs hit (222) in all of MLB. They have a collective .259 batting average, and are third in the league with 1441 total hits and fifth in MLB action scoring 827 runs.

In 15 innings over three appearances against the Astros this season, Scherzer has a 7.8 ERA and a 1.267 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .254.

