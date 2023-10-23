Will Jalen Nailor Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jalen Nailor was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Minnesota Vikings' Week 7 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers begins at 8:15 PM ET on Monday. If you're trying to find Nailor's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Nailor had season stats last year that included 179 yards on nine receptions (19.9 per catch) and one touchdown. He was targeted 13 times.
Jalen Nailor Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- No other receivers are listed on the injury report for the Vikings.
Vikings vs. 49ers Game Info
- Game Day: October 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Nailor 2022 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|13
|9
|179
|67
|1
|19.9
Nailor Game-by-Game (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 4
|@Saints
|1
|1
|13
|0
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|3
|1
|15
|0
|Week 15
|Colts
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Packers
|3
|3
|89
|1
|Week 18
|@Bears
|5
|4
|62
|0
