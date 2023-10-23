K.J. Osborn has a tough matchup when his Minnesota Vikings meet the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7 (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The 49ers give up 197.8 passing yards per game, 10th-best in the NFL.

Osborn has 17 receptions for 214 yards and two scores so far this season. He has been targeted 31 times, and averages 35.7 yards per game.

Osborn vs. the 49ers

1 GP / 5 REC YPG / REC TD San Francisco has allowed two opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

Four players have hauled in a TD pass against the 49ers this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with San Francisco on the season.

The 197.8 passing yards per game conceded by the 49ers defense makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.

The 49ers' defense is sixth in the league by giving up 0.8 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (five total passing TDs).

K.J. Osborn Receiving Props vs. the 49ers

Receiving Yards: 40.5 (-115)

Osborn Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Osborn has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 83.3% of his games (five of six).

Osborn has 13.2% of his team's target share (31 targets on 235 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 31 times, averaging 6.9 yards per target (75th in NFL).

In two of six games this season, Osborn has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has scored two of his team's 14 offensive touchdowns this season (14.3%).

With seven red zone targets, Osborn has been on the receiving end of 21.2% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.

Osborn's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bears 10/15/2023 Week 6 5 TAR / 4 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/8/2023 Week 5 9 TAR / 5 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 9/24/2023 Week 3 3 TAR / 1 REC / 36 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 9/14/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

