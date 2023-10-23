Will K.J. Osborn Score a Touchdown Against the 49ers on Monday Night Football in Week 7?
Will K.J. Osborn hit paydirt when the Minnesota Vikings and the San Francisco 49ers come together in Week 7 on Monday at 8:15 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.
Will K.J. Osborn score a touchdown against the 49ers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a TD)
- Osborn has posted 214 yards on 17 receptions with two TDs, averaging 35.7 yards per game.
- Osborn has had a touchdown catch in two of six games this year. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.
K.J. Osborn Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Buccaneers
|6
|3
|31
|0
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|6
|3
|34
|1
|Week 3
|Chargers
|3
|1
|36
|1
|Week 4
|@Panthers
|2
|1
|16
|0
|Week 5
|Chiefs
|9
|5
|49
|0
|Week 6
|@Bears
|5
|4
|48
|0
