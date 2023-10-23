Kirk Cousins will be up against the 10th-best passing defense in the league when his Minnesota Vikings play the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Cousins has totaled 1,679 passing yards this season (279.8 per game), including 14 passing TDs and four picks. On 10 carries, Cousins has run for 17 yards, and averaging 2.8 rushing yards per game.

Cousins vs. the 49ers

Cousins vs the 49ers (since 2021): 1 GP / 238 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 238 PASS YPG / PASS TD San Francisco has allowed 300 or more passing yards to a total of one opposing player this year.

The 49ers have given up one or more passing TDs to four opposing quarterbacks this season.

San Francisco has given up at least two touchdown passes to one quarterback in 2023.

The 49ers have not allowed a player to throw more than two TDs against them in an outing this season.

The pass defense of the 49ers is giving up 197.8 yards per outing this year, which ranks 10th in the league.

The 49ers' defense is ranked sixth in the NFL with five passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Kirk Cousins Passing Props vs. the 49ers

Passing Yards: 238.5 (-115)

238.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+170)

Cousins Passing Insights

Cousins has gone over his passing yards total three times this season (50.0%).

The Vikings have passed 67.5% of the time and run 32.5% this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

Cousins is No. 12 in the league averaging 7.1 yards per attempt (1,679 total yards passing).

Cousins has thrown for a touchdown in all six games this season, with more than one TD pass five times.

He has scored 14 of his team's 14 offensive touchdowns this season (100.0%).

Cousins has passed 33 times out of his 235 total attempts while in the red zone (70.2% of his team's red zone plays).

Kirk Cousins Rushing Props vs the 49ers

Rushing Yards: 2.5 (-125)

Cousins Rushing Insights

Cousins has gone over his rushing yards total two times in five opportunities this season.

In six games this season, Cousins has not yet rushed for a touchdown.

He has two red zone rushing carries (14.3% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Cousins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Bears 10/15/2023 Week 6 21-for-31 / 181 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 2 ATT / -5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/8/2023 Week 5 29-for-47 / 284 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 10/1/2023 Week 4 12-for-19 / 139 YDS / 2 TDs / 2 INTs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 9/24/2023 Week 3 32-for-50 / 367 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 1 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 9/14/2023 Week 2 31-for-44 / 364 YDS / 4 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

