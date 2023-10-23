The Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks meet in Game 6 of the NLCS, Monday at 5:07 PM ET, at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies are up 3-2, and can claim a spot in the World Series with a victory.

The Phillies will give the nod to Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46 ERA) against the Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, October 23, 2023

Monday, October 23, 2023 Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Nola - PHI (12-9, 4.46 ERA) vs Kelly - ARI (12-8, 3.29 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Nola

The Phillies' Nola (12-9) will make his 33rd start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 32 games this season with an ERA of 4.46, a 4.49 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.151.

In 32 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 15 of them.

Nola has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 32 chances this season.

Aaron Nola vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks are batting .250 this season, 13th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .408 (17th in the league) with 166 home runs.

The Diamondbacks have gone 9-for-48 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI in 12 2/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

The Diamondbacks will send Kelly (12-8) out for his 31st start of the season. He is 12-8 with a 3.29 ERA and 187 strikeouts over 177 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering three hits.

The 35-year-old has a 3.29 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings over 30 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .222 to opposing hitters.

Kelly is trying to secure his 19th quality start of the season in this game.

Kelly will try to go five or more innings for his 32nd straight start. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.

He has had three appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 11th, 1.193 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 16th.

Merrill Kelly vs. Phillies

He will face off against a Phillies squad that is batting .256 as a unit (eighth in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .438 (fifth in the league) with 220 total home runs (eighth in MLB action).

In 11 2/3 innings over two appearances against the Phillies this season, Kelly has a 5.4 ERA and a 1.114 WHIP while his opponents are batting .150.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.