Based on our computer model, the San Francisco 49ers will defeat the Minnesota Vikings when they square off at U.S. Bank Stadium on Monday, October 23 (at 8:15 PM ET). We have a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

The 49ers have been surging on both offense and defense, ranking fifth-best in total offense (371.3 yards per game) and third-best in total defense (278 yards allowed per game). The Vikings rank 18th in the NFL with 21.5 points per game on offense, and they rank 20th with 22.5 points allowed per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Vikings vs. 49ers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction 49ers (-7) Over (43) 49ers 32, Vikings 13

Vikings Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Vikings based on the moneyline is 29.4%.

Minnesota has covered twice in six chances against the spread this season.

Games featuring Minnesota have gone over the point total just once this season.

This season, Vikings games have resulted in an average scoring total of 48.3, which is 5.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

49ers Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the 49ers' implied win probability is 75.0%.

San Francisco is 4-1-1 ATS this season.

The 49ers have covered the spread twice this season (2-1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

San Francisco games have hit the over three out of six times this season.

The over/under in this game is 43 points, 0.4 higher than the average total in 49ers games this season.

Vikings vs. 49ers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed San Francisco 30.7 14.5 35.7 12.7 25.7 16.3 Minnesota 21.5 22.5 20.3 25 22.7 20

