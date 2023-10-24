Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Brown County This Week
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Brown County, Minnesota this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Brown County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Tuesday
Wabasso High School at Sleepy Eye High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 24
- Location: Sleepy Eye, MN
- Conference: Tomahawk
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
TBD at Sleepy Eye High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Sleepy Eye, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
