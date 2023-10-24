Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lac qui Parle County This Week
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Lac qui Parle County, Minnesota? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lac qui Parle County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
MACCRAY High School at Dawson-Boyd High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 24
- Location: Dawson, MN
- Conference: Camden
- How to Stream: Watch Here
