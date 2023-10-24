This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Pipestone County, Minnesota. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pipestone County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

TBD at Pipestone Area High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 24

7:00 PM CT on October 24 Location: Pipestone, MN

Pipestone, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Madelia High School at Edgerton High School