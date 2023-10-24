Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Redwood County This Week
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Redwood County, Minnesota and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Redwood County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Wabasso High School at Sleepy Eye High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 24
- Location: Sleepy Eye, MN
- Conference: Tomahawk
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Redwood Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 24
- Location: Redwood Falls, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
