The soccer lineup on Tuesday is not one to miss. The matchups include Al-Ahly taking on Simba in a African Football League Soccer match.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch African Football League Soccer: Al-Ahly vs Simba

  • League: African Football League Soccer
  • Game Time: 9:50 AM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch African Football League Soccer: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Petro de Luanda

  • League: African Football League Soccer
  • Game Time: 12:50 PM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Campeonato Uruguayo Primera: Danubio vs Boston River

  • League: Campeonato Uruguayo Primera
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: GolTV
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch UEFA Champions League: Union Berlin vs Napoli

  • League: UEFA Champions League
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: Michigan State vs Ohio State

  • League: College Soccer
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: Northwestern vs Indiana

  • League: College Soccer
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.