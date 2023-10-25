Anthony Edwards and his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates face off versus the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

We're going to look at Edwards' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Anthony Edwards Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-120)

Over 24.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-133)

Over 4.5 (-133) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-141)

Over 3.5 (-141) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-147)

Raptors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Raptors gave up 111.4 points per game last season, fourth in the NBA.

The Raptors gave up 42.3 rebounds on average last season, 10th in the NBA.

The Raptors were the 25th-ranked team in the league in assists allowed per game last year, at 26.2.

The Raptors allowed 12.2 made 3-pointers per game last year, 12th in the league in that category.

Anthony Edwards vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/19/2023 40 23 5 7 2 0 3

