In the 2023-24 season opener for both teams, the Boston Celtics are favored by 3.5 points against the New York Knicks on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN and NBCS-BOS.

Celtics vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN and NBCS-BOS

ESPN and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 114 - Knicks 113

Celtics vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 3.5)

Knicks (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-0.4)

Celtics (-0.4) Pick OU: Over (223.5)



Over (223.5) Computer Predicted Total: 226.6

Celtics Performance Insights

Offensively, the Celtics were the fourth-best team in the league (117.9 points per game) last year. On defense, they were fourth-best (111.4 points allowed per game).

Last season, Boston was seventh in the league in rebounds (45.3 per game) and 18th in rebounds conceded (44).

The Celtics were seventh in the league in assists (26.7 per game) last year.

Boston was seventh in the league in turnovers per game (12.7) and fifth-worst in turnovers forced (12) last season.

The Celtics were the second-best team in the NBA in 3-pointers made (16 per game) and sixth in 3-point percentage (37.6%) last year.

Knicks Performance Insights

Last season the Knicks put up 116 points per game (11th-ranked in NBA) and allowed 113.1 points per contest (12th-ranked).

New York was top-five last season in rebounding, ranking second-best in the league with 46.6 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked seventh with 42 rebounds allowed per contest.

When it comes to assists, the Knicks dished out just 22.9 dimes per contest (third-worst in league).

New York ranked third-best in the NBA with 12 turnovers per game. Conversely, it ranked fifth-worst in the league with 12 forced turnovers per contest.

The Knicks were 11th in the NBA with 12.6 treys per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 19th with a 35.4% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.