In the first game of the 2023-24 season for both teams, the Boston Celtics take on the New York Knicks on October 25, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN and NBCS-BOS.

Celtics vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Celtics vs Knicks Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

Last season, the Celtics had a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.3% higher than the 46.2% of shots the Knicks' opponents hit.

Boston went 45-5 when it shot higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Knicks ranked second in rebounding in the NBA, the Celtics finished seventh.

Last year, the Celtics put up 117.9 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 113.1 the Knicks allowed.

Boston went 45-8 last season when scoring more than 113.1 points.

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks shot 47% from the field, 0.7% higher than the 46.3% the Celtics' opponents shot last season.

New York went 29-15 when it shot better than 46.3% from the field.

The Celtics ranked 20th in the NBA in offensive rebounding, while the Knicks ranked third.

The Knicks' 116 points per game last year were only 4.6 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics gave up.

New York put together a 35-19 record last season in games it scored more than 111.4 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics put up 120.5 points per game last season at home, which was 5.1 more points than they averaged when playing on the road (115.4).

Defensively Boston was better at home last season, ceding 110.5 points per game, compared to 112.4 in road games.

The Celtics averaged 16.2 three-pointers per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 0.5% points better than they averaged when playing on the road (15.8 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

The Knicks scored 117.3 points per game at home last season, and 114.8 away.

At home, the Knicks allowed 113 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than they allowed away (113.2).

At home, the Knicks made 12.3 triples per game last season, 0.7 fewer than they averaged away (13). However, their 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (35.7%) than on the road (35.1%).

Celtics Injuries

