The Dallas Mavericks take on the San Antonio Spurs as 4.5-point favorites in the first game of the 2023-24 NBA season for both teams on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under in the matchup is set at 231.5.

Mavericks vs. Spurs Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -4.5 231.5

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

Dallas and its opponents went over 231.5 combined points in 35 of 82 games last season.

The average amount of points in Dallas' contests last season was 228.4, which is 3.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Dallas covered 30 times in 82 chances against the spread last season.

Dallas won 30 of the 53 games it was favored on the moneyline last season (56.6%).

The Mavericks went 24-15 last year (winning 61.5% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Mavericks a 63.6% chance to win.

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

San Antonio's games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 231.5 points 44 of 82 times.

The average total points scored in Spurs games last year (231.5) is 4.6 points higher than the total for this matchup.

The Spurs covered 33 times in 82 matchups with a spread last year.

San Antonio won 19, or 24.7%, of the 77 games it played as underdogs last season.

Last season, the Spurs won 15 of their 66 games, or 22.7%, when they were an underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 40.0% chance of a victory for San Antonio.

Mavericks vs Spurs Additional Info

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

In home games last season, the Mavericks owned a worse record against the spread (13-28-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (17-23-0).

The Mavericks went over the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (61%) than away games (46.3%) last year.

Last season the 114.2 points per game the Mavericks put up were 8.9 fewer points than the Spurs conceded (123.1).

Dallas had a 15-6 record versus the spread and were 15-6 overall when scoring more than 123.1 points.

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

The Spurs' winning percentage against the spread at home last year was .463 (19-22-0). On the road, it was .341 (14-27-0).

Looking at the over/under, San Antonio's games went over more frequently at home (25 of 41, 61%) than away (23 of 41, 56.1%) last season.

The Spurs averaged just 1.1 fewer points per game (113) than the Mavericks allowed (114.1).

San Antonio put together a 21-14 ATS record and were 15-20 overall when scoring more than 114.1 points.

Mavericks vs. Spurs Point Insights (Last Season)

Mavericks Spurs 114.2 Points Scored (PG) 113 16 NBA Rank (PPG) 23 15-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 21-14 15-6 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 15-20 114.1 Points Allowed (PG) 123.1 16 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 16-21 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 13-6 22-15 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 13-6

