Mike Conley and his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates will face the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Now let's break down Conley's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-120)

Over 11.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-122)

Over 2.5 (-122) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-147)

Over 4.5 (-147) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+162)

Raptors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Raptors were fourth in the NBA last season, giving up 111.4 points per game.

The Raptors gave up 42.3 rebounds on average last year, 10th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Raptors allowed 26.2 per game last year, ranking them 25th in the NBA.

The Raptors conceded 12.2 made 3-pointers per game last year, 12th in the league in that category.

Mike Conley vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/18/2023 26 12 2 3 0 0 1 2/1/2023 31 19 3 8 0 2 0

