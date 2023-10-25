The Toronto Raptors play the Minnesota Timberwolves as only 1.5-point favorites in the first game of the 2023-24 NBA season for both teams on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on SportsNet and BSN.

Timberwolves vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet and BSN

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Timberwolves vs. Raptors Score Prediction

Prediction: Raptors 116 - Timberwolves 111

Timberwolves vs Raptors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Raptors

Pick ATS: Raptors (- 1.5)

Raptors (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Raptors (-4.7)

Raptors (-4.7) Pick OU: Over (221.5)



Over (221.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.3

Timberwolves Performance Insights

The Timberwolves put up 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) last season, while allowing 115.8 points per contest (18th-ranked).

Minnesota was 23rd in the NBA with 41.9 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 22nd with 44.7 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Timberwolves ranked eighth in the NBA with 26.2 dimes per contest.

Minnesota was fourth-best in the NBA with 14.7 forced turnovers per game, but it ranked fourth-worst in the league by averaging 14.8 turnovers per contest.

The Timberwolves ranked 13th in the NBA with 12.2 threes per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 13th with a 36.5% shooting percentage from downtown.

