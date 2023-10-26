In the upcoming contest versus the Philadelphia Flyers, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Dakota Mermis to light the lamp for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Dakota Mermis score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Mermis stats and insights

In one of four games this season, Mermis scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.

Mermis has zero points on the power play.

Mermis averages 0.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 33.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have given up 16 goals in total (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.7 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.