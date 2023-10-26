Will Frederick Gaudreau Score a Goal Against the Flyers on October 26?
When the Minnesota Wild square off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, will Frederick Gaudreau find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Frederick Gaudreau score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Gaudreau stats and insights
- Gaudreau is yet to score through six games this season.
- He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.
- Gaudreau has no points on the power play.
Flyers defensive stats
- On defense, the Flyers are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 16 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks ninth.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.7 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.
Wild vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
