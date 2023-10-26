Ryan Hartman and the Minnesota Wild will play the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, at Wells Fargo Center. There are prop bets for Hartman available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Ryan Hartman vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Hartman Season Stats Insights

Hartman has averaged 17:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +3).

Hartman has a goal in two of the six games he's played on the year, with multiple goals in one of them.

Hartman has a point in three of six games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Hartman has an assist in two of six games this year, with multiple assists in one of those contests.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Hartman hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of Hartman having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hartman Stats vs. the Flyers

On defense, the Flyers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 16 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team's goal differential (+2) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 6 Games 2 7 Points 1 4 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

