ACC Games Today: How to Watch ACC Network, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 9
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Searching for details on how to watch all of the Week 9 college football matchups? Below, we outline how you can watch all eight games involving teams from the ACC.
ACC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Syracuse Orange at Virginia Tech Hokies
|7:30 PM ET, Thursday, October 26
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|UConn Huskies at Boston College Eagles
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Florida State Seminoles at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ABC (Live stream on Fubo)
|Clemson Tigers at NC State Wolfpack
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|The CW
|Virginia Cavaliers at Miami Hurricanes
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Duke Blue Devils at Louisville Cardinals
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Pittsburgh Panthers at Notre Dame Fighting Irish
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|NBC (Live stream on Fubo)
|North Carolina Tar Heels at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
