As they gear up to square off against the Philadelphia Flyers (3-2-1) on Thursday, October 26 at Wells Fargo Center, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild (3-2-1) have three players currently listed on the injury report.

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jared Spurgeon D Out Upper Body Matthew Boldy LW Out Upper Body Alex Goligoski D Out Lower Body

Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Rasmus Ristolainen D Out Undisclosed Ryan Ellis D Out Undisclosed Marc Staal D Out Upper Body

Wild vs. Flyers Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wild Season Insights

The Wild score the sixth-most goals in the league (25 total, 4.2 per game).

Its 0 goal differential ranks 14th in the league.

Flyers Season Insights

The Flyers have 18 goals this season (three per game), 16th in the NHL.

Philadelphia has one of the best defenses in the league, conceding 16 total goals (2.7 per game), ninth in the league.

With a goal differential of +2, they are 11th in the league.

Wild vs. Flyers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Wild (-130) Flyers (+110) 6.5

