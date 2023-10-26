Ryan Hartman scored a hat trick for the Minnesota Wild in their last game, and next up is a meeting with the Philadelphia Flyers, on Thursday in Philadelphia.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Follow the action on ESPN+ and Hulu as the Wild and the Flyers hit the ice.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Wild vs Flyers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild have given up 25 total goals (4.2 per game), ranking 29th in NHL action in goals against.

The Wild's 25 total goals (4.2 per game) rank sixth in the league.

On the defensive end, the Wild have given up 3.8 goals per game (23 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 4.2 goals-per-game average (25 total) over that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kirill Kaprizov 6 2 7 9 4 2 - Joel Eriksson Ek 6 5 4 9 1 1 43.9% Mats Zuccarello 6 2 7 9 3 1 25% Ryan Hartman 6 4 3 7 6 6 48% Jacob Middleton 6 0 5 5 2 2 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Flyers Stats & Trends

The Flyers give up 2.7 goals per game (16 in total), the ninth-fewest in the NHL.

The Flyers' 18 goals on the season (three per game) rank them 16th in the league.

Over on the defensive side, the Flyers have allowed 2.7 goals per game (16 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (18 total) over that stretch.

Flyers Key Players