Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Joel Eriksson Ek, Travis Konecny and others in the Minnesota Wild-Philadelphia Flyers matchup at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

Wild vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wild vs. Flyers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild

Joel Eriksson Ek Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Eriksson Ek is one of Minnesota's leading contributors (nine total points), having collected five goals and four assists.

Eriksson Ek Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Oct. 24 1 1 2 3 vs. Blue Jackets Oct. 21 0 2 2 4 vs. Kings Oct. 19 1 0 1 4 at Canadiens Oct. 17 2 0 2 4 at Maple Leafs Oct. 14 0 0 0 2

Kirill Kaprizov Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Kirill Kaprizov has two goals and seven assists to total nine points (1.5 per game).

Kaprizov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Oct. 24 0 3 3 3 vs. Blue Jackets Oct. 21 0 0 0 3 vs. Kings Oct. 19 1 0 1 4 at Canadiens Oct. 17 1 2 3 6 at Maple Leafs Oct. 14 0 1 1 2

Mats Zuccarello Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Mats Zuccarello has nine total points for Minnesota, with two goals and seven assists.

Zuccarello Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Oct. 24 1 1 2 4 vs. Blue Jackets Oct. 21 1 0 1 2 vs. Kings Oct. 19 0 1 1 2 at Canadiens Oct. 17 0 3 3 4 at Maple Leafs Oct. 14 0 1 1 1

NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers

Travis Konecny Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

Konecny has scored five goals (0.8 per game) and put up two assists (0.3 per game), contributing to the Philadelphia offense with seven total points (1.2 per game). He averages 3.0 shots per game, shooting 27.8%.

Konecny Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Oct. 24 0 0 0 1 at Stars Oct. 21 2 0 2 4 vs. Oilers Oct. 19 0 0 0 5 vs. Canucks Oct. 17 0 1 1 1 at Senators Oct. 14 1 1 2 2

Travis Sanheim Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

Travis Sanheim is a leading scorer for Philadelphia with five total points this season. He has scored zero goals and added five assists in six games.

Sanheim Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Oct. 24 0 1 1 3 at Stars Oct. 21 0 1 1 1 vs. Oilers Oct. 19 0 1 1 4 vs. Canucks Oct. 17 0 0 0 3 at Senators Oct. 14 0 1 1 1

