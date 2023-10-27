Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings take the court versus the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

Sabonis, in his last game (October 25 win against the Jazz), produced 22 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Sabonis' performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-108)

Over 18.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 12.5 (-135)

Over 12.5 (-135) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (+112)

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Warriors conceded 117.1 points per game last season, 21st in the league.

On the glass, the Warriors allowed 43.3 rebounds per game last year, 15th in the NBA in that category.

Allowing an average of 25.7 assists last season, the Warriors were the 15th-ranked team in the league.

On defense, the Warriors gave up 12.9 made three-pointers per game last year, 23rd in the league.

Domantas Sabonis vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/30/2023 37 22 8 7 0 2 0 4/28/2023 23 7 11 4 1 1 1 4/26/2023 36 21 10 4 0 1 3 4/23/2023 37 14 7 8 0 2 1 4/20/2023 35 15 16 4 0 0 2 4/17/2023 40 24 9 4 0 0 0 4/15/2023 35 12 16 2 0 0 3 11/13/2022 34 26 22 8 2 0 0 11/7/2022 33 19 14 6 0 0 0 10/23/2022 22 19 14 4 0 1 0

