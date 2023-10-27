Jimmy Butler and his Miami Heat teammates will face the Boston Celtics on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Butler, in his last appearance, had 19 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 103-102 win over the Pistons.

In this piece we'll break down Butler's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Points Prop: Over 23.5 (-106)

Over 23.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-122)

Over 5.5 (-122) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-104)

Over 5.5 (-104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (+124)

Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Celtics gave up 111.4 points per game last season, fourth in the league.

The Celtics were the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA last season, allowing 44.0 boards per game.

Giving up an average of 23.1 assists last year, the Celtics were the second-ranked squad in the NBA.

Defensively, the Celtics gave up 11.6 made three-pointers per game last season, fifth in the NBA.

Jimmy Butler vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/29/2023 43 28 7 6 3 0 3 5/27/2023 47 24 11 8 2 0 1 5/25/2023 34 14 5 5 0 0 2 5/23/2023 39 29 9 5 1 1 1 5/21/2023 31 16 8 6 0 0 2 5/19/2023 41 27 8 6 0 2 3 5/17/2023 43 35 5 7 2 0 6 12/2/2022 35 25 15 3 0 1 1 10/21/2022 40 18 7 5 0 0 1

