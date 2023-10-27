On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild clash with the Washington Capitals. Is Jon Merrill going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jon Merrill score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Merrill stats and insights

Merrill is yet to score through seven games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Capitals.

Merrill has no points on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 23 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

