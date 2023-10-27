Will Jujhar Khaira Score a Goal Against the Capitals on October 27?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the Washington Capitals on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jujhar Khaira a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Jujhar Khaira score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Khaira 2022-23 stats and insights
- In six of 51 games last season, Khaira scored -- but just one goal each time.
- On the power play, he scored one goal while picking up one assist.
- Khaira's shooting percentage last season was 10.2%. He averaged 1.0 shots per game.
Capitals 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Capitals ranked 18th in goals against, giving up 261 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL action.
- The Capitals earned five shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 24.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Wild vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
