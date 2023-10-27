For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the Washington Capitals on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jujhar Khaira a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jujhar Khaira score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Khaira 2022-23 stats and insights

In six of 51 games last season, Khaira scored -- but just one goal each time.

On the power play, he scored one goal while picking up one assist.

Khaira's shooting percentage last season was 10.2%. He averaged 1.0 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals 2022-23 defensive stats

The Capitals ranked 18th in goals against, giving up 261 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL action.

The Capitals earned five shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 24.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.