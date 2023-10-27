The Washington Capitals (2-3-1) will host the Minnesota Wild (3-3-1) on Friday, with the Capitals coming off a victory and the Wild off a loss.

Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Wild vs Capitals Additional Info

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild's total of 31 goals given up (4.4 per game) is 31st in the NHL.

With 27 goals (3.9 per game), the Wild have the league's fourth-best offense.

Defensively, the Wild have allowed 29 goals (4.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that time.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kirill Kaprizov 7 2 7 9 6 3 - Joel Eriksson Ek 7 5 4 9 1 2 45.1% Mats Zuccarello 7 2 7 9 4 2 20% Ryan Hartman 7 4 3 7 8 7 47.7% Marcus Johansson 7 1 4 5 5 1 22.2%

Capitals Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Capitals are giving up 23 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank 20th in NHL action.

The Capitals' 12 total goals (two per game) make them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the league.

Defensively, the Capitals have allowed 23 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored only 12 goals during that time.

Capitals Key Players