Looking at the schools in the CAA, who are the top teams in the conference going into Week 9 of the college football season? In this week's power rankings, which can be found below, we break down each team and how they stack up.

CAA Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Villanova

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 8-2

5-2 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 6th

6th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 49th

49th Last Game: W 21-0 vs Elon

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Stony Brook

Stony Brook Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

2. Albany (NY)

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 9-1

5-3 | 9-1 Overall Rank: 7th

7th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 21st

21st Last Game: W 35-10 vs Rhode Island

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Maine

@ Maine Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

3. Delaware

Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 10-0

6-1 | 10-0 Overall Rank: 13th

13th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 95th

95th Last Game: W 47-3 vs Hampton

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Towson

@ Towson Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Monumental Sports (Watch on Fubo)

4. New Hampshire

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 6-4

4-3 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 20th

20th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 47th

47th Last Game: W 45-14 vs Stony Brook

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Rhode Island

@ Rhode Island Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

5. Monmouth

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 6-4

3-4 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 22nd

22nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 34th

34th Last Game: L 28-26 vs Elon

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ William & Mary

@ William & Mary Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

6. Campbell

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 6-4

4-3 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 38th

38th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 69th

69th Last Game: W 34-28 vs Maine

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Richmond

@ Richmond Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

7. Elon

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 6-4

4-4 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 39th

39th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 22nd

22nd Last Game: W 28-26 vs Monmouth

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: BYE

8. Towson

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 5-5

3-4 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 44th

44th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 17th

17th Last Game: W 34-24 vs William & Mary

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Delaware

Delaware Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Monumental Sports (Watch on Fubo)

9. William & Mary

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 6-4

4-3 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 50th

50th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 79th

79th Last Game: L 34-24 vs Towson

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Monmouth

Monmouth Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

10. Rhode Island

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 5-5

4-4 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 55th

55th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 66th

66th Last Game: L 35-10 vs Albany (NY)

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: New Hampshire

New Hampshire Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

11. Richmond

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 5-5

5-3 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 76th

76th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 123rd

123rd Last Game: W 33-10 vs NC A&T

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Campbell

Campbell Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

12. Hampton

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 4-7

3-4 | 4-7 Overall Rank: 83rd

83rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 51st

51st Last Game: L 47-3 vs Delaware

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: NC A&T

NC A&T Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

13. Maine

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 3-7

2-6 | 3-7 Overall Rank: 91st

91st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 73rd

73rd Last Game: L 34-28 vs Campbell

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Albany (NY)

Albany (NY) Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

14. NC A&T

Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 1-9

1-6 | 1-9 Overall Rank: 92nd

92nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 16th

16th Last Game: L 33-10 vs Richmond

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Hampton

@ Hampton Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

15. Stony Brook

Current Record: 0-7 | Projected Record: 0-9

0-7 | 0-9 Overall Rank: 118th

118th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 35th

35th Last Game: L 45-14 vs New Hampshire

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Villanova

@ Villanova Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel:

