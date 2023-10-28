Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cottonwood County This Week
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Cottonwood County, Minnesota this week? We've got the information.
Cottonwood County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Windom Area High School at Redwood Valley High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Redwood Falls, MN
- Conference: Southwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain Lake High School at Edgerton High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Edgerton, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
