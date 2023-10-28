Looking at the schools in the MAC, who are the top teams in the conference going into Week 9 of the college football schedule? In this week's power rankings, which can be found below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.

MAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Ohio

  • Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 9-2
  • Odds to Win MAC: +275
  • Overall Rank: 60th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 124th
  • Last Game: W 20-17 vs Western Michigan

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: Miami (OH)
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

2. Toledo

  • Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 10-1
  • Odds to Win MAC: +140
  • Overall Rank: 69th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 131st
  • Last Game: W 21-17 vs Miami (OH)

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: BYE

3. Miami (OH)

  • Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 8-3
  • Odds to Win MAC: +275
  • Overall Rank: 78th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 130th
  • Last Game: L 21-17 vs Toledo

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: @ Ohio
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

4. Northern Illinois

  • Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 8-3
  • Odds to Win MAC: +900
  • Overall Rank: 89th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 119th
  • Last Game: W 20-13 vs Eastern Michigan

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: BYE

5. Bowling Green

  • Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 6-5
  • Odds to Win MAC: +10000
  • Overall Rank: 92nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 86th
  • Last Game: W 41-14 vs Akron

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: BYE

6. Buffalo

  • Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 4-7
  • Odds to Win MAC: +2500
  • Overall Rank: 104th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 121st
  • Last Game: W 24-6 vs Kent State

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: BYE

7. Central Michigan

  • Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 3-8
  • Odds to Win MAC: +1400
  • Overall Rank: 118th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 115th
  • Last Game: L 24-17 vs Ball State

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: BYE

8. Eastern Michigan

  • Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 5-6
  • Odds to Win MAC: +4000
  • Overall Rank: 122nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 132nd
  • Last Game: L 20-13 vs Northern Illinois

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: Western Michigan
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Western Michigan

  • Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 2-9
  • Odds to Win MAC: +25000
  • Overall Rank: 124th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 98th
  • Last Game: L 20-17 vs Ohio

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: @ Eastern Michigan
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Ball State

  • Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 2-9
  • Odds to Win MAC: +40000
  • Overall Rank: 130th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 109th
  • Last Game: W 24-17 vs Central Michigan

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: BYE

11. Akron

  • Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 1-10
  • Odds to Win MAC: +40000
  • Overall Rank: 131st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 129th
  • Last Game: L 41-14 vs Bowling Green

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: BYE

12. Kent State

  • Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 0-11
  • Odds to Win MAC: +50000
  • Overall Rank: 132nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 100th
  • Last Game: L 24-6 vs Buffalo

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: BYE

