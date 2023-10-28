The Week 9 college football schedule includes top teams in play, including fans watching from Minnesota. Among those contests is the Michigan State Spartans taking on the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

College Football Games to Watch in Minnesota on TV This Week

Marist Red Foxes at Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: O'Shaughnessy Stadium

O'Shaughnessy Stadium TV Channel: FOX

Michigan State Spartans at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Huntington Bank Stadium TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Minnesota (-7)

