The Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-3) and the Michigan State Spartans (2-5) square off on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium in a clash of Big Ten opponents.

Minnesota ranks 20th-worst in scoring offense (20.3 points per game), but has played a little better on defense, ranking 61st with 24.3 points allowed per contest. Michigan State has not been getting things done offensively, ranking 24th-worst with 326.3 total yards per game. It has been better defensively, giving up 354.4 total yards per contest (54th-ranked).

See how to watch this game on BTN in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Minnesota vs. Michigan State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Minnesota vs. Michigan State Key Statistics

Minnesota Michigan State 302.7 (127th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 326.3 (119th) 338 (34th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 354.4 (42nd) 170.9 (49th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 108.7 (117th) 131.9 (129th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 217.6 (82nd) 8 (37th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (126th) 13 (20th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (78th)

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis has racked up 923 yards (131.9 ypg) on 86-of-161 passing with six touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 76 rushing yards (10.9 ypg) on 44 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Darius Taylor, has carried the ball 103 times for 591 yards (84.4 per game) and four touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 81 receiving yards on nine catches.

Sean Tyler has been handed the ball 55 times this year and racked up 222 yards (31.7 per game).

Daniel Jackson's team-high 387 yards as a receiver have come on 29 receptions (out of 56 targets) with five touchdowns.

Corey Crooms has grabbed 19 passes while averaging 32.4 yards per game.

Michigan State Stats Leaders

Noah Kim has thrown for 1,090 yards (155.7 per game) while completing 56.5% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Nathan Carter, has carried the ball 130 times for 565 yards (80.7 per game) with four touchdowns.

Jalen Berger has run for 93 yards across 25 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Montorie Foster has registered 25 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 287 (41 yards per game). He's been targeted 44 times and has one touchdown.

Tre Mosley has totaled 237 receiving yards (33.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 25 receptions.

Jaron Glover has racked up 227 reciving yards (32.4 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Minnesota or Michigan State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.