Oddsmakers give the Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-3) the edge when they host the Michigan State Spartans (2-5) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 in a matchup between Big Ten opponents at Huntington Bank Stadium. Minnesota is favored by a touchdown. The point total is 40.5 for the game.

Minnesota has been a bottom-25 offense this season, ranking 11th-worst with 302.7 yards per game. The defense is ranked 42nd in the FBS (338 yards allowed per game). Michigan State's offense has been a bottom-25 unit this season, posting 18.9 points per game, which ranks 14th-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 88th with 27.9 points surrendered per contest.

Minnesota vs. Michigan State Game Info

Minnesota vs Michigan State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Minnesota -7 -110 -110 40.5 -110 -110 -275 +225

Minnesota Recent Performance

The Golden Gophers have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three games, compiling 251.7 total yards per game over that stretch (-110-worst). They've been better defensively, allowing 302.7 total yards per game (34th).

It's been a tough three-game stretch for the Golden Gophers, who rank -62-worst in scoring offense (19 points per game) and -31-worst in scoring defense (28.7 points per game allowed) over their previous three games.

In terms of passing offense, Minnesota ranks -112-worst with 108 passing yards per game over its last three contests. Defensively, it ranks 59th by allowing 176.3 passing yards per game over its last three tilts.

In terms of rushing offense, the Golden Gophers rank second-worst with 143.7 rushing yards per game over their last three contests. On the other side of the ball, they rank 91st by surrendering 126.3 rushing yards per game over their last three tilts.

The Golden Gophers have two wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall over their past three contests.

In Minnesota's past three contests, it has gone over the total twice.

Minnesota Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota has covered the spread twice in seven games this season.

The Golden Gophers have covered the spread once when favored by 7 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Minnesota has gone over in three of its seven games with a set total (42.9%).

Minnesota has a 3-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 75% of those games).

Minnesota has a 1-1 record (winning 75% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter.

The Golden Gophers have a 73.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis has compiled 923 yards (131.9 ypg) on 86-of-161 passing with six touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 76 rushing yards (10.9 ypg) on 44 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Darius Taylor has compiled 591 rushing yards on 103 carries, scoring four touchdowns. He's also added 81 yards (11.6 per game) on nine catches.

Sean Tyler has been handed the ball 55 times this year and racked up 222 yards (31.7 per game).

Daniel Jackson's leads his squad with 387 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 29 receptions (out of 56 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Corey Crooms has hauled in 19 receptions totaling 227 yards so far this campaign.

Danny Striggow has 4.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has four TFL and 14 tackles.

Maverick Baranowski, Minnesota's leading tackler, has 33 tackles, three TFL, and one sack this year.

Tyler Nubin has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 19 tackles, one sack, and three passes defended to his name.

