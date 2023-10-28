The Maybank Championship is in progress, and after the second round Nasa Hataoka is in 20th place at -6.

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

Nasa Hataoka Insights

Hataoka has finished below par on nine occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 18 rounds played.

She has recorded the best score of the day in one of her last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on three occasions.

Over her last 18 rounds, Hataoka has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Hataoka has finished in the top 20 in two of her past five events.

She has made four cuts in her past five tournaments.

Hataoka has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of her past five appearances.

Hataoka has made the cut three times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 22 -5 283 0 21 3 5 $1.5M

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,007 yards, 411 yards longer than the 6,596-yard par 72 at this week's event.

TPC Kuala Lumpur has seen an average tournament score of -6 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Hataoka has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,591 yards, while TPC Kuala Lumpur will be 6,596 yards this week.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -6.

Hataoka's Last Time Out

Hataoka shot below average over the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , with an average of 3.19 strokes to finish in the ninth percentile of the field.

She averaged 3.90 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the BMW Ladies Championship , which was strong enough to land her in the 71st percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.97).

Hataoka was better than just 27% of the field at the BMW Ladies Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.81 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.75.

Hataoka did not card a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship (the other golfers averaged 2.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Hataoka had more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.4).

Hataoka carded more birdies or better (10) than the field average of 7.3 on the 40 par-4s at the BMW Ladies Championship .

In that last tournament, Hataoka had a bogey or worse on six of 40 par-4s, equal to the field average.

Hataoka ended the BMW Ladies Championship registering a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, equal to the field average on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Hataoka had more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.2).

