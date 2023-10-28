UT Martin, Southeast Missouri State, Week 9 OVC Football Power Rankings
With Week 9 of the college football schedule fast approaching, which teams are the leading contenders at the top OVC, and which teams are at the bottom? To get you caught up on where each team stands, take a look at our power rankings below.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
OVC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. UT Martin
- Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 10-0
- Overall Rank: 20th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 69th
- Last Game: W 17-0 vs Charleston Southern
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find UT Martin jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Gardner-Webb
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Southeast Missouri State
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Overall Rank: 32nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 50th
- Last Game: W 28-3 vs Tennessee Tech
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Southeast Missouri State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Nicholls State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Eastern Illinois
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 8-2
- Overall Rank: 57th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 79th
- Last Game: W 25-24 vs Bryant
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Eastern Illinois jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: BYE
4. Tennessee State
- Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 7-2
- Overall Rank: 60th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 92nd
- Last Game: W 54-0 vs Lincoln (CA)
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Tennessee State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Lindenwood
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Lindenwood
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 2-7
- Overall Rank: 99th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 70th
- Last Game: L 24-10 vs Charleston Southern
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Lindenwood jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Tennessee State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Tennessee Tech
- Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 2-8
- Overall Rank: 109th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 98th
- Last Game: L 28-3 vs Southeast Missouri State
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Tennessee Tech jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Robert Morris
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.