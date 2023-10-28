Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rock County This Week
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Rock County, Minnesota has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Rock County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Luverne High School at Fairmont High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Fairmont, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alden-Conger High School at Hills-Beaver Creek High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Hills, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
