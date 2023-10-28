Rock County, Minnesota has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Minnesota This Week

  • Grant County
  • Ramsey County
  • Renville County
  • Martin County
  • Lac qui Parle County
  • Hennepin County
  • Crow Wing County
  • Yellow Medicine County
  • Otter Tail County
  • Cottonwood County

    • Rock County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

    Luverne High School at Fairmont High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Fairmont, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Alden-Conger High School at Hills-Beaver Creek High School

    • Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Hills, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.