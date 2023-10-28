Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Miami Heat at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his previous game, a 97-94 loss versus the Raptors, Gobert tallied 15 points, 13 rebounds, two steals and four blocks.

In this article we will look at Gobert's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-120)

Over 12.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 11.5 (-111)

Looking to bet on one or more of Gobert's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Heat were second in the league defensively last year, allowing 109.8 points per game.

Conceding 41.9 rebounds per game last season, the Heat were sixth in the league in that category.

Allowing an average of 25.6 assists last year, the Heat were the 14th-ranked team in the NBA.

Defensively, the Heat gave up 13.1 made three-pointers per game last season, 28th in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Rudy Gobert vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/26/2022 31 10 8 0 0 0 0 11/21/2022 31 4 9 0 0 2 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.