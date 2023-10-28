The Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies (5-3) and the Marist Red Foxes (4-3) square off on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at O'Shaughnessy Stadium in a clash of Pioneer League foes.

Offensively, St. Thomas (MN) ranks 78th in the FCS with 22.5 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 55th in points allowed (299.1 points allowed per contest). In terms of points scored Marist ranks 90th in the FCS (21 points per game), and it is 69th on defense (27.7 points allowed per game).

St. Thomas (MN) vs. Marist Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Saint Paul, Minnesota Venue: O'Shaughnessy Stadium

St. Thomas (MN) vs. Marist Key Statistics

St. Thomas (MN) Marist 300.8 (74th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 285.9 (108th) 299.1 (50th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.6 (62nd) 178.6 (29th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 115.4 (88th) 122.1 (123rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 170.4 (98th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

St. Thomas (MN) Stats Leaders

Tak Tateoka has thrown for 591 yards (73.9 ypg) to lead St. Thomas (MN), completing 58.4% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Shawn Shipman, has carried the ball 114 times for 623 yards (77.9 per game), scoring four times.

Hope Adebayo has collected 492 yards on 83 carries, scoring six times.

Andrew McElroy has hauled in 24 catches for 332 yards (41.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Jacob Wildermuth has hauled in 17 passes while averaging 21.1 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Colin Chase has been the target of nine passes and hauled in 14 catches for 119 yards, an average of 14.9 yards per contest.

Marist Stats Leaders

Brock Bagozzi leads Marist with 1,086 yards on 93-of-185 passing with nine touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Amin Woods is his team's leading rusher with 132 carries for 563 yards, or 80.4 per game. He's found paydirt three times on the ground, as well.

Tristan Shannon has collected 173 yards (on 39 attempts) with one touchdown.

Matt Stianche has collected 30 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 497 (71 yards per game). He's been targeted 30 times and has four touchdowns.

Will Downes has recorded 208 receiving yards (29.7 yards per game) and one touchdown on 19 receptions.

Jake Ciolino has racked up 116 reciving yards (16.6 ypg) this season.

