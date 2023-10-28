The South Carolina Gamecocks (2-5) and their 16th-ranked pass offense will meet the Texas A&M Aggies (4-3) and the 12th-ranked passing D in the country on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Aggies are heavily favored, by 15.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 52.5 points.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M vs. South Carolina matchup in this article.

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas A&M Moneyline South Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Texas A&M (-15.5) 52.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Texas A&M (-15.5) 52.5 -670 +470 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Betting Trends

Texas A&M has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

The Aggies have been favored by 15.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.

South Carolina has covered three times in seven matchups with a spread this year.

The Gamecocks have been an underdog by 15.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Texas A&M & South Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Texas A&M To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the SEC +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000 South Carolina To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the SEC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.