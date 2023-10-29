When the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers square off in Week 8 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Cam Akers score a touchdown? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Will Cam Akers score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a TD)

This season Akers has racked up 123 rushing yards (24.6 per game) on 43 attempts with one touchdown.

Akers has added seven catches for 51 yards (10.2 per game).

Akers has one rushing TD this season.

Cam Akers Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 22 29 1 0 0 0 Week 4 @Panthers 5 40 0 2 11 0 Week 5 Chiefs 5 15 0 2 3 0 Week 6 @Bears 1 8 0 1 7 0 Week 7 49ers 10 31 0 2 30 0

