Chargers vs. Bears Sunday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 8
The Chicago Bears (2-5) are listed as 8.5-point underdogs on Sunday, October 29, 2023 against the Los Angeles Chargers (2-4). For this game, an over/under of 46.5 has been set.
The recent betting trends and insights for the Chargers can be found below before they play the Bears. Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Bears as they prepare for this matchup against the Chargers.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Chargers vs. Bears Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Los Angeles Moneyline
|Chicago Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Chargers (-8.5)
|46.5
|-450
|+340
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Chargers (-8.5)
|46.5
|-480
|+370
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 8 Odds
- Click here for Saints vs Colts
- Click here for Browns vs Seahawks
- Click here for Chiefs vs Broncos
- Click here for Vikings vs Packers
- Click here for Ravens vs Cardinals
Los Angeles vs. Chicago Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV Info: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Chargers vs. Bears Betting Insights
- Los Angeles is 2-4-0 against the spread this season.
- Two of Los Angeles' six games with a set total have hit the over (33.3%).
- Chicago owns two wins against the spread this season.
- The Bears are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs this season.
- This year, six of Chicago's seven games have hit the over.
Chargers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Keenan Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|83.5 (-115)
|-
|Austin Ekeler
|-
|-
|49.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
|Justin Herbert
|266.5 (-115)
|-
|9.5 (-111)
|-
|-
|-
|Joshua Kelley
|-
|-
|26.5 (-118)
|-
|-
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Bears Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|D.J. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|57.5 (-115)
|-
|D'Onta Foreman
|-
|-
|46.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
|Darnell Mooney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|26.5 (-111)
|-
|Cole Kmet
|-
|-
|-
|-
|29.5 (-111)
|-
|Tyler Scott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16.5 (-111)
|-
|Tyson Bagent
|201.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.