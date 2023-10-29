In the upcoming matchup against the New Jersey Devils, which starts at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we bet on Patrick Maroon to find the back of the net for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Patrick Maroon score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Maroon stats and insights

Maroon is yet to score through eight games this season.

He has not played against the Devils yet this season.

Maroon has no points on the power play.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 26 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.6 hits and 11 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN

