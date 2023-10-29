T.J. Hockenson will be running routes against the eighth-best passing defense in the league when his Minnesota Vikings play the Green Bay Packers in Week 8, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Hockenson has racked up 390 receiving yards on 47 catches with two touchdowns this season, averaging 55.7 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Hockenson and the Vikings with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hockenson vs. the Packers

Hockenson vs the Packers (since 2021): 2 GP / 62.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 62.5 REC YPG / REC TD Green Bay has allowed one opposing receiver to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Packers have allowed six opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Green Bay on the season.

The 194.3 passing yards the Packers yield per game makes them the eighth-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

The Packers' defense ranks fourth in the league by allowing 1.0 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (six total passing TDs).

Watch Vikings vs Packers on Fubo!

T.J. Hockenson Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 54.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Hockenson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hockenson Receiving Insights

In three of seven games this year, Hockenson has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Hockenson has been targeted on 59 of his team's 280 passing attempts this season (21.1% target share).

He has been targeted 59 times, averaging 6.6 yards per target (91st in NFL).

Hockenson has had a touchdown catch in one of seven games this year. On that occasion, he scored more than one TD.

He has scored two of his team's 16 offensive touchdowns this season (12.5%).

Hockenson has been targeted four times in the red zone (10.5% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Hockenson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. 49ers 10/23/2023 Week 7 12 TAR / 11 REC / 86 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/15/2023 Week 6 8 TAR / 6 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/8/2023 Week 5 8 TAR / 5 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 2 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 9/24/2023 Week 3 11 TAR / 8 REC / 78 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.