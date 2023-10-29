Week 9 UAC Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 2:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Week 9 of the college football slate included one game with UAC teams involved. Read on to see results and key players from that game.
Jump to Matchup:
Eastern Kentucky vs. Utah Tech
Week 9 UAC Results
Eastern Kentucky 34 Utah Tech 30
Eastern Kentucky Leaders
- Passing: Parker McKinney (22-for-34, 322 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Joshua Carter (20 ATT, 125 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Mo Edwards Jr. (3 TAR, 3 REC, 101 YDS, 1 TD)
Utah Tech Leaders
- Passing: Kobe Tracy (26-for-49, 247 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Ronnie Walker Jr. (10 ATT, 75 YDS)
- Receiving: Keith Davis (7 TAR, 7 REC, 118 YDS, 2 TDs)
Team Stat Comparison
|Utah Tech
|Eastern Kentucky
|401
|Total Yards
|496
|247
|Passing Yards
|322
|154
|Rushing Yards
|174
|0
|Turnovers
|1
Next Week's UAC Games
Utah Tech Trailblazers at Abilene Christian Wildcats
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Lincoln (CA) Oaklanders at Southern Utah Thunderbirds
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Eccles Coliseum
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Central Arkansas Bears at North Alabama Lions
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Braly Municipal Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Austin Peay Governors at Eastern Kentucky Colonels
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Roy Kidd Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at Tarleton State Texans
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (TX)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
