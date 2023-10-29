Currently, the Minnesota Wild (3-3-2) have seven players on the injury report for their matchup against the New Jersey Devils (4-2-1) at Prudential Center on Sunday, October 29 at 5:00 PM ET.

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Sam Hentges LW Out Undisclosed
Caedan Bankier C Out Undisclosed
Michael Milne LW Out Undisclosed
Frederick Gaudreau C Questionable Upper Body
Matthew Boldy LW Out Upper Body
Jared Spurgeon D Out Upper Body
Alex Goligoski D Out Lower Body

New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Tomas Nosek LW Out Lower Body
Brian Halonen LW Out Lower Body
Nico Daws G Out Hip
Nolan Foote LW Out Upper Body
Nico Hischier C Questionable Upper Body
Colin Miller D Questionable Undisclosed

Wild vs. Devils Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Newark, New Jersey
  • Arena: Prudential Center

Wild Season Insights

  • With 29 goals (3.6 per game), the Wild have the league's fifth-best offense.
  • Minnesota's total of 33 goals allowed (4.1 per game) ranks 31st in the NHL.
  • Their -4 goal differential is 24th in the league.

Devils Season Insights

  • New Jersey has scored the fifth-most goals in the NHL (29 total, 4.1 per game).
  • Their +3 goal differential ranks 11th in the league.

Wild vs. Devils Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Devils (-175) Wild (+145) 6.5

