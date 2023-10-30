How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for World Series Game 3
The World Series continues Monday at 8:03 PM ET when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Texas Rangers live on FOX from Chase Field. Both teams are looking for an all-important win to break the 1-1 tie in the series. Max Scherzer will start for the Rangers while the Diamondbacks have yet to name a starter.
Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Time: 8:03 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks average one home run per game to rank 22nd in MLB action with 166 total home runs.
- Arizona ranks 17th in MLB, slugging .408.
- The Diamondbacks are 13th in the majors with a .250 batting average.
- Arizona is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.6 runs per game (746 total).
- The Diamondbacks are 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .322.
- Diamondbacks batters strike out 7.7 times per game, the fourth-lowest average in the majors.
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Arizona's pitching staff ranks 22nd in the majors.
- Arizona has a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 19th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.324).
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers' 233 home runs rank third in Major League Baseball.
- Texas ranks third in the majors with a .452 team slugging percentage.
- The Rangers' .263 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
- Texas has scored 881 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .337 this season, which ranks third in the league.
- The Rangers rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.
- Texas averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.
- Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.29 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- Rangers pitchers have a 1.270 WHIP this season, 12th in the majors.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brandon Pfaadt (3-9) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 5.72 ERA in 96 2/3 innings pitched, with 94 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Pfaadt has collected three quality starts this season.
- Pfaadt has put up 12 starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.
- In three of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Scherzer (13-6) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 28th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in 2 2/3 innings pitched against the Houston Astros on Tuesday.
- He has started 27 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 14 of them.
- In 27 starts, Scherzer has pitched through or past the fifth inning 22 times. He has a season average of 5.6 frames per outing.
- He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 27 chances this season.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|10/21/2023
|Phillies
|L 6-1
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Zack Wheeler
|10/23/2023
|Phillies
|W 5-1
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Aaron Nola
|10/24/2023
|Phillies
|W 4-2
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Ranger Suárez
|10/27/2023
|Rangers
|L 6-5
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Nathan Eovaldi
|10/28/2023
|Rangers
|W 9-1
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Jordan Montgomery
|10/30/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Max Scherzer
|10/31/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|11/1/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|-
|-
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|10/20/2023
|Astros
|L 5-4
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Justin Verlander
|10/22/2023
|Astros
|W 9-2
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Framber Valdez
|10/23/2023
|Astros
|W 11-4
|Away
|Max Scherzer
|Cristian Javier
|10/27/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 6-5
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Zac Gallen
|10/28/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 9-1
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Merrill Kelly
|10/30/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Max Scherzer
|Brandon Pfaadt
|10/31/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|11/1/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|-
|-
